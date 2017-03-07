Brunswick County, state investigating officer-involved shooting after N.C. man shot in head

0:32 Crews battle brush fire near car dealership Pause

1:30 Pet store owner fires back after Facebook post of sick puppy sparks uproar

3:51 Taste the rainbow with Nikki Merrill's "Rainbow Rum" at the Treasure Club | Hot Pour

2:39 Months after Hurricane Matthew, a Rosewood couple still can’t get back in their house

1:25 Getting your posture right helps in the golf swing

0:38 Watch Guinness World Record holder Shemika Charles limbo under a truck

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

3:56 21 recipients honored with Presidential Medal of Freedom

1:29 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for March 7