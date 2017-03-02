Bomb scare clears baggage claim at Myrtle Beach International Airport

Bomb squads responded to the Myrtle Beach International Airport for a scare Wednesday after an employee got an alarming phone call.
An employee at an airport information booth got a call Wednesday morning from a woman, who spoke calmly, but the details of what the woman said are redacted from the Horry County police report, which lists the type of incident as “bomb/ making a bomb threat or convey false information about a bomb threat, first offense.”
After the call, the airport’s communication center was contacted, and the airport division police came and cleared out all passengers from the baggage claim area, the report states.
Horry County Police Department bomb team and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division bomb teams also responded to the airport, the report says. A SLED canine trained at bomb detection swept the baggage area as well as all luggages.
Nothing was discovered during the search, and baggage area was reopened.
The airport’s information technology department was able to obtain the phone number the suspect called from. Krystal Dotson, spokeswoman with Horry County police, said Thursday morning no arrests have been made, but said the case is still under investigation.
