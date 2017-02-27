Naked body of Myrtle Beach man found lying outside his apartment

Myrtle Beach police are investigating after a dead man was found lying naked on the floor outside his apartment.
A man told police he was taking his daughter upstairs to his unit when he noticed the victim lying naked on the floor. After taking his daughter inside, he tried to wake the man but could not, so he called 911.
Officers responding summoned detectives, crime scene units and the Horry County coroner’s office to the scene.
Check back for updates on this story as they become available.
Comments