Crime

February 27, 2017 7:53 AM

Naked body of Myrtle Beach man found lying outside his apartment

By Todd Garvin

tgarvin@thesunnews.com

Myrtle Beach police are investigating after a dead man was found lying naked on the floor outside his apartment.

A man told police he was taking his daughter upstairs to his unit when he noticed the victim lying naked on the floor. After taking his daughter inside, he tried to wake the man but could not, so he called 911.

Officers responding summoned detectives, crime scene units and the Horry County coroner’s office to the scene.

Check back for updates on this story as they become available.

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos