He was on home detention for making bomb threats. Then police found him with a bomb.

A Little River man, confined to his home after allegedly making bomb threats, was taken into custody on escape charges Sunday when officers found him at a different address where drugs, a sawed-off shotgun and an improvised explosive device were found.
Twenty-six-year-old Justin Matthew McCoy was placed on home detention as a condition of his bond on Nov. 16 after he was arrested for making bomb threats in North Myrtle Beach. He was placed under GPS monitoring, according to a release from the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.
HCSO’s deputies were alerted McCoy had removed the monitor he wore for home detention at 5 a.m. Sunday, according to the release.
Officers say McCoy removed the device from his leg and tossed it into the Intracoastal Waterway, according to arrest warrants.
Deputies responded and found McCoy at a different home in Little River. During a search of the location, officers said they found heroin, a sawed-off shotgun that had been reported stolen, what appeared to be some type of improvised explosive device and materials to make more bombs, according to arrest warrants.
Agents with the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit, Horry County Police Department’s Bomb Squad, ATF Violent Crime Task Force and the State Law Enforcement Division responded to assist.
Officers said their investigation revealed the shotgun and explosive device belonged to 26-year-old Jason Cody Wood.
McCoy was charged with escape, malicious injury to property and tampering with the operation of an electronic monitoring device.
Wood was charged by the Drug Enforcement Unit with possessing heroin, receiving stolen goods valued at $2,000 or less and possessing, manufacturing or transporting a destructive device or explosive for damage or injury.
“Mr. Wood, post Miranda, admitted to manufacturing the device,” an arrest warrant stated. The warrant revealed officers found at Wood’s home steel piping, steel caps, metal pellets and other fireworks and shotgun shells for the extraction of powder, which can be used to manufacture more explosive devices.
According to another arrest warrant, Wood was found to be in possession of one gram of an off-tan powdery substance that later tested positive for heroin.
Deputies also charged Herschel Greene, 36, of Pineville with giving false information to law enforcement.
Magistrate Judge Aaron Butler denied McCoy’s bond and issued bonds of $500 and $61,000 to Greene and Wood, respectively.
Magistrate Judge Blake Martin originally placed McCory on home detention after he was arrested by the North Myrtle Beach Police Department on Nov. 16.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
Comments