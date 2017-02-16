Conway man plotted to attack ‘in the spirit of Dylann Roof,’ FBI says

A Conway man was arrested Wednesday by the FBI after he discussed committing an attack “in the spirit of Dylann Roof,” and bought a gun from an undercover agent, according to a federal court document.
Benjamin Thomas Samuel McDowell, 29, of Conway is being charged in connection with felon in possession of a firearm or ammunition, the court document states.
Before meeting with the undercover agent, the court document states McDowell allegedly made a Facebook post on Jan. 5 stating:
“Dylann Roof did what these tattoos wearing so bada** is supposed to be doing they give f*** about their white race. All they wanne do is stay loaded on drugs the Jews put here to destroy white man and they feast on the drugs. They should be feasting on the enemy that stole their heritage and their bloodline and trying to run us off this Earth. You can post pictures of f****** Viking and swords all the s*** you want to post if you ain’t got the heart to fight for Yahweh like Dylann Roof did you need to shut the f*** up. D*** right I’m pissed off when I see a f****** white young and disable beat him to death before f****** n****** and white people running their f****** mouth not doing nothing!!!!!!! D*** right I’m pissed off.”
Prior to that, McDowell allegedly posted on Dec. 26: “I love love to act what u think and linked to the Temple Emanu-El Myrtle Beach Conservative Synagogue, the document says.
Horry County police officials indicated that McDowell had made some white supremacy extremist connections while he was serving a prison sentence, according to the court document.
A S.C. Law Enforcement Division background check on McDowell indicates he received a suspended sentence and was put on probation in 2009 after a felony third degree burglary charge and a misdemeanor charge of attempted burglary. The report also said he served 18 months in prison starting at the end of 2011 on a felony second degree burglary charge. In 2013, he pled guilty and spent 30 days in jail for misdemeanor third degree assault and battery.
On Jan. 12, McDowell met with an undercover FBI agent at a Myrtle Beach hotel who McDowell believed took care of problems for the Aryan Nation. The agent said he told McDowell that “I have to make sure that … if you going to do what you want to do … that doesn’t come back to me,” the document states.
McDowell allegedly told the undercover agent that he didn’t want to be caught in an attack either and didn’t want to go back to jail, according to the document.
During the meeting, McDowell spoke of his frustration with “other white supremacists” who simply shouted “white power.”
McDowell also allegedly said during the meeting: “I’m wanting to do this shit, and I got the heart to do this,” the document states. “I seen what Dylann Roof did and in my heart I reckon I got a little bit of hatred and I .. I want to do that s***. Like, I got desire…not for nobody else…it just…I want something where I can say, ‘I f****** did that’ me personally.”
The document states he went on to say: “If I could do something on a f****** big scale and write on the f****** building or whatever, ‘In the spirit of Dylann Roof.’”
He told the agent he had not decided on a place and time of an attack, the document states.
In a phone call later that day, McDowell asked the undercover agent to acquire a .40 caliber handgun for him, because he wanted to plan “an attack on an unknown location outside the county where he resided,” the court document says.
Around Jan. 25, the document says he posted on Facebook the following statement: “Clean up world jewelry in the name of Yahweh. I wish the day we all get off Facebook and white Warriors like we was born to be like Dylann Roof, but we gotta do it in a smart away, and it takes a team it takes no drugs and party and more planning for the real Victory and not just saying it but should want Bloodshed 2 crave it and be a fanatic for your white race and for Yahweh God they’ve been murder and killed our birth rites of our white race. It’s impossibly live the 14 words and let ungodly people destroy our race.”
The next day, McDowell allegedly told the agent over the phone that he was “plotting” and spoke about shooting and throwing something, the document says.
McDowell allegedly spoke with the agent in other phone calls and planned to meet him to buy a gun and ammunition and also discuss his plans.
McDowell and the FBI agent spoke by phone Saturday and agreed to meet on Wednesday, the document says.
On Wednesday, they met as planned, and McDowell allegedly bought a .40 caliber Glock and ammunition from the agent for about $109, the document states.
Soon after the purchase, agents saw McDowell holding a red bag while in the parking lot of a Myrtle Beach hotel on Celebrity Circle. He was arrested, and the document states agents found the gun and ammunition, along with what McDowell described as marijuana in a cigarette, and a cellphone.
McDowell was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, but was then released on Thursday into FBI custody. He was then taken to federal court in Florence and booked into the Florence County Detention Center.
