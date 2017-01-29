‘Be safe and have fun’ anonymous emailer tells Myrtle Beach police in NY bomb threat

An anonymous emailer taunted law enforcement to “be safe and have fun” in a mysterious message to Myrtle Beach police that threatened to blow up a block in Queens, NY, Saturday morning.
Myrtle Beach police were on the phone with their brothers-in-blue in New York and the FBI after receiving the anonymous email in the department’s patrol server around 7:05 a.m. “BOMBS GOING OFF THIS IS NOT A JOKE,” the email’s subject line read.
The emailer gave officers one hour to find the bomb before it detonated, but also threatened to blow up the building as soon as police opened the door, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department report.
The message was sent from a temporary Guerrilla Mail account and threatened to blow up a building on 35th Avenue that would level the block, the report stated.
“I`m at 36-11 35th Avenue Queens, New York. I have 4 computers with ISIS information on them here as well as 3 at home. I also have a bomb here upstairs,” stated the email that was cited in the report. “A button on my cell phone sets of(f) the bombs and will blow this entire block away. I am pressing this button in 1 hour.
“You guys have 1 hour to come and try to stop me,” the email warned. “My name will remain anonymous but I will tell you that I am the owner og (of) the gym. As soon as a police officers walks in these doors the button shall be pushed. Be safe and have fun. Also, my colleagues are over at 35-01 by the camera also with access to bomb materials. Good-LUCK.”
Police passed on the information to the FBI and to two precincts in New York.
No bomb detonations had been reported in the targeted area as of Sunday, but the threat came weeks after several bomb threats were called in to Jewish community centers in multiple states, including New York, according to the New York Daily News.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
Comments