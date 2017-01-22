He called to ask if he was being charged before police even left the scene

Myrtle Beach police say a woman returning to her car in a parking lot at Broadway at the Beach was met with a nasty sight around 1:40 a.m. Saturday.
The seats in her car had been urinated on. Its windshield wipers had been broken off. The license plate was gone and scratch marks trailed the side of the car and its mirrors. Items had been stolen from inside the once-locked car and the woman said she knew who did it, according to a police report.
And an interesting call from the man she identified may have sealed the fate of a pending arrest in this case.
The 43-year-old woman told police she was walking back to her car to deposit some items when she noticed her ex-boyfriend moving around her vehicle; when her friend called out to him, he took off, the report stated.
She told police she had been having issues with the man ever since they broke up and that he must have used the spare key he knew was hidden to gain access to the car, according to the report. No forced entry was observed, police noted.
The woman told officers that her purse containing her wallet with an ATM card and Social Security card, eye glasses, makeup, Tylenol, paperwork, a black Northface jacket and a Garmin GPS were all stolen from the car.
While police were still on the scene, the woman’s ex-boyfriend contacted the police department to see if any charges would be pressed against him. Officers noted in the report that he knew they were out with the victim and was concerned about being charged.
Joseph Lee Zimmerman, 46, was charged with petty larceny, breaking into a motor vehicle and malicious injury to personal property estimated at more than $2,000, but less than $10,000.
