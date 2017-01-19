Body found in wooded area in Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach police are investigating after the dead body of a 28-year-old man was discovered in a wooded area Wednesday.
The body of a 28-year-old white male was found in a wooded area near 27th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach, according to Darris Fowler, deputy coroner with Horry County Coroner’s Office.
An autopsy will be conducted Thursday afternoon and the man’s cause of death will be released following the autopsy, Fowler said.
The man’s name will be released after family is notified, Fowler said.
Myrtle Beach police are investigating the incident, but have not released further details.
