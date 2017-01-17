Two Loris men arrested in Myrtle Beach shooting death investigation

Police have arrested two Loris men in the case of a shooting at an apartment in the Lazy G Motel that killed a Myrtle Beach man in the wee hours of Jan. 12.
Twenty-two-year-old Larry Tranell Carter and 19-year-old Malik Crawford are accused of kidnapping, robbing and shooting 33-year-old Rashad Lamar Atkins inside the apartment at 408 27th Ave. N. shortly after midnight. Atkins was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Known by friends as RJ, Atkins was originally from High Point, N.C., where he graduated from T. Wingate Andrews High School, according to his Facebook profile. He went onto study at Guilford Technical Community College in Jamestown, N.C., before moving to Myrtle Beach where he lived with his wife and children.
Carter and Crawford have each been charged with murder, possessing a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, kidnapping and armed robbery.
Carter was apprehended in Rock Hill with the assistance of the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division and the Rock Hill Police Department, Lt. Joey Crosby of the Myrtle Beach Police Department said in a release Tuesday.
Crawford was apprehended Tuesday in Conway with the assistance of the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force, MBPD’s Gang Unit, SLED and the 15th Judicial Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit, Crosby said.
Carter has also been charged with attempted murder and possessing a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection with another shooting that occurred on Christmas Eve at the Third Ave Sports Bar and Grill.
Myrtle Beach police responded to a call for shots fired at the bar around 3:41 a.m. on Dec. 24 and reported seeing several vehicles leaving the location. Multiple shell casings were found inside and outside the bar and officers spotted a trail of blood in the parking lot, according to a police report.
A 35-year-old woman was listed as a victim in the report, which did not specify her injuries.
