Man tells police he fired a gun to scare off the woman’s ex

A man and a woman told police they had just pulled up to the Marina Inn at Grande Dunes Saturday and were unloading their cars when another man attacked them.
The woman told police she recognized the man to be her ex-boyfriend and when he started hassling her, the man she was with fired a gun to scare him off, according to a police report.
Myrtle Beach police responded to the inn for a reported shooting at 6:20 p.m. No one was injured in the incident and the firearm was handed over to police.
The woman told police her ex-boyfriend was “attempting to force her enter her car and telling her to get in so they could leave,” the report said.
The suspect, named in the report as 43-year-old Alvin Tony Hayes, told police a different story. Hayes said he believed he and his ex-girlfriend were still together, but that he didn’t believe her when she told him she would be going to visit her grandmother so he followed her from Florence to the Myrtle Beach hotel, the report states.
Hayes said he went to talk to the woman and the man she was with started yelling at him, wanting to fight and eventually pulled a gun and shot at him, according to the report.
Hayes was arrested, but no charges had been listed as of Sunday morning.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
Comments