Update: Myrtle Beach murder victim’s identity released

A 33-year-old Myrtle Beach man was shot and killed early Thursday morning at Myrtle Beach motel.
Rashad Atkins was taken to the hospital for injuries he suffered during a shooting, but then died, police said.
Myrtle Beach officers were called about 12:30 a.m. Thursday to the Lazy G Motel on 27th Avenue North in reference to the shooting, according to Lt. Joey Crosby.
The victim was transported by EMS, and detectives and investigators were called to begin investigating, police said.
“The Myrtle Beach Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding this incident to contact 843-918-1382. Callers can remain anonymous,” said Crosby.
