Man arrested after Myrtle Beach nightclub shooting that injured five

A suspect in the Nov. 5 shooting that left five injured in a downtown Myrtle Beach club has been arrested, according to Lt. Joey Crosby of the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
Cleavon Oneal Dantzler, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in the Forestbrook area, Crosby said in a release.
Dantzler is charged with five counts of attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
He was wanted by police after the shooting in Pure Ultra Club, which disrupted business in the superblock neighborhood and eventually led to stricter city rules for bar closing times there.
Myrtle Beach Police, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the U.S. Marshals Task Force assisted in the arrest.
