Man arrested after Myrtle Beach nightclub shooting that injured five

3:50 Robinson sentenced in killing of Pipkin Pause

0:33 Sights from Pure Ultra Club night club shooting crime scene

3:56 Kindred Spirit Mailbox houses stories from around the world

3:37 President Obama's final 2016 press conference

1:26 Brad Redding golf tip (Dec. 27, 2016)

3:29 Sarah Turner of Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant in Market Common talks love, basketball and the best concert lineup ever | Hot Pour

0:52 Dustin Johnson wins the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont

2:16 Dustin Johnson talks pressure at Tour Championship

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse