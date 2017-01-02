Mob surprises, beats pair of victims walking home on New Year’s Day

Two men were jumped and beaten by a mob in Myrtle Beach on Sunday, according to police.
The victims told police they were taking a taxi home from a party but didn’t have enough money to reach their destination. They were dropped off near the entrance of Willow Run and were taking a shortcut through the neighborhood to their home.
While walking, they were surprised by a group of 10 or 12 people, who proceeded to throw them to the ground and beat them.
A witness, who had been sitting on their porch nearby, approached the mob and told them to stop while dialing 911.
The suspects fled in two vehicles, one black and one white. No other descriptions could be provided, but one of the victims told police he knew one of the attackers.
Police attempted to locate the suspect, but were unable to at the time of this story. An investigation is ongoing.
One victim was transported to the hospital via ambulance.
Comments