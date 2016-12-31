He was assaulted with a gun after strangers burst into his home, police report says

A 46-year-old man told Myrtle Beach police two strangers burst into his home early Friday morning, and one assaulted him with a gun, he said.
Myrtle Beach officers were called about 1 a.m. Friday to a home on South Myrtle Street in reference to a burglary, according to an incident report.
The victim had a small gash across his forehand and another one the right side of his head, authorities said.
He told police the injuries were from being hit with a pistol by a man he didn’t know who came into his home.
The victim said the alleged attack all started with a knock on his door. When he answered, he said a woman pushed past him and went toward his bedroom, according to the report.
He said a man then hit him in the head twice with a handgun and continued to assault him as he tried to push his alleged attacker outside, the report states.
The victim yelled for help and his son emerged from a bedroom and rushed to his aid, grabbing a metal pole as he ran toward his father’s attacker, police said.
The male suspect then fled the area, the report says. The woman who ran into the home was still inside when the male suspect left, but she quickly ran outside as well, according to the report.
She ran toward a van parked near the home, authorities said.
The victim told police he had never seen the man and woman before and didn’t know who they were. The victim was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center due to his injuries.
