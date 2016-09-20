Conway police investigating murder

A 28-year-old man was shot to death in Conway Monday night, according to police.
Officers responded about 10:40 p.m. to a report of shots fired on the 600 block of Hill Street in Conway, Lt. Selena Small with Conway police said.
Arriving officers discovered a shooting happened in the roadway and inside a residence, according to a police report.
Aswan Kahien Rogers of Conway was taken to Conway Medical Center with a gunshot wound and was later taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries, police said.
The investigation is still ongoing, according to police.
Anyone with information can call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.
