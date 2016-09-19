North Myrtle Beach police seek woman accused of defrauding Wal-Mart

North Myrtle Beach police are looking for a woman accused of defrauding Wal-Mart by making false returns.
Police say that a female suspect, captured in surveillance footage, allegedly went to Wal-Mart in North Myrtle Beach and, using previously discarded receipts, proceeded to fraudulently return items from the store’s shelves to customer service for cash.
The woman reportedly did this on Aug. 20 and Sept. 5, according to a release from the city of North Myrtle Beach. Surveillance footage from Sept. 5 showed the woman wearing what appeared to be a brace on her right wrist.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the North Myrtle Beach Police at 843-280-5511.
