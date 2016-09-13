WMBF news anchor arrested for DUI

Michael Maely, the evening anchor for WMBF News, was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with DUI after he was clocked driving 96 mph on Highway 17 Bypass, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol arrest report.
Maely, 42 of Myrtle Beach, refused to take a breathalyzer test, which according to South Carolina law requires the automatic suspension of one’s driver's license.
The speed limit where Mealy was clocked speeding is 55 mph. The state trooper said in the report that when he initiated the traffic stop shortly before 4 a.m., Maely exited onto S.C. 544 west before stopping in the Atlanta Bread parking lot.
Maely told the officer that his passenger, an unidentified woman, had been drinking and she didn’t feel well. Asked how much he had been drinking, Maely responded “not much (a beer),” the report said.
After several attempts to begin a roadside sobriety test in which Maely reportedly failed to follow directions, the trooper read Maely his Miranda rights “and he lost his balance and almost fell over,” the report said.
A taxi was called for the passenger, and Maely was transported to the Myrtle Beach Police Department where he was charged with a first offense DUI. He later was released on bond for more than $1,000.
Ashley Talley, news director for WMBF, said the station did not comment on personnel issues. Asked if Maely would be anchoring the news this week, she declined to answer.
Maely anchors the nightly news on weekdays at 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m., according to his Facebook page.
He was not on the anchor desk during the 5 p.m. broadcast Tuesday.
Asked why Maely was not charged with speeding, a Highway Patrol spokesman said the DUI charge is an all-inclusive offense that contains moving violations.
