Police responding to possible shooting in Surfside Beach area

Horry County police are on scene where a possible shooting was reported in the Surfside Beach area.
A police presence is surrounding the area of Glenns Bay Road and Evergreen Circle after a call went out around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday morning. Horry County dispatchers said a victim was possibly shot in the head, according to traffic on police scanners.
Neighbors in the area said they heard a man scream “he shot me in the head!”; however, the group didn’t hear the gunshot at an apartment building sitting across from Evergreen Circle where police are investigating.
