Rain threatens to soak promising Labor Day weekend on the Strand

The clash of Labor Day weekend and the potential of a tropical storm have forecasters dropping occupancy rates from the usual 80-90 percent to the upper 60s.
Taylor Damonte, director of the Brittain Center for Resort Tourism at Coastal Carolina University, said the hint of rain is putting quite a damper on the last hurrah of summer.
“We expect occupancy on Friday night to be lower than last year,” Damonte said. “Instead of 80 to 90 percent full, based on the current weather forecast at weather.com, the Brittain Center is forecasting average occupancy along the Grand Strand to be near or above 65 percent.”
Brad Dean, president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, said the uncertainty of the weather may cnange some last-minute Myrtle Beach road trip plans.
“Labor Day was shaping up to be very busy, but weather will certainly have an impact, especially on last-minute travel plans,” Dean said. “Flights into the airport will be full, but we still anticipate more than 90 percent of the visitors this weekend will drive in.”
Myrtle Beach is a big drive-in destination, so gas prices usually play a role in whether tourists can afford to make the trip.
Gas prices are at a 12-year low nationally averaging $2.19 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.com. AAA Caolinas, however, reported this week that both North and South Carolina travelers will enjoy some of the lowest gas prices in the nation with South Carolina’s average currently sitting at $1.96, the lowest in the country, and North Carolina’s average sitting higher at $2.10.
“Low fuel prices are very helpful for drive-to destinations like the Myrtle Beach area, as it boosts consumer confidence and frees up discretionary income that can lead to more spending in restaurants, amusements, attractions and retailers,” Dean said.
AAA Carolinas estimates more than 460,000 South Carolinians will travel 50 miles or more from home this Labor Day weekend – a slight increase from last year. The top driving destinations for Carolinians this holiday are Charleston, Myrtle Beach, Orlando, Fla., Bar Harbor, Maine and Williamsburg, Va., according to AAA Vacations, which tracks personalized drive trip routes.
As of Monday, Tripping.com, a leading vacation rental website, said there were more than 1,400 vacation rental properties available this weekend, with the most affordable rate being $60 per night.
Jen O’Neal, CEO of Tripping.com, said the availability of rooms ranged from affordable apartments to a three bedroom oceanfront condo for $426 per night.
“We compiled this list by conducting a thorough review of all the Myrtle Beach properties available on Tripping.com during the Labor Day weekend. Given the high demand for rentals in the area, we wanted to highlight great last-minute options for people in the Carolinas and beyond who want to take advantage of the last few days of summer,” O’Neal said. “... Myrtle Beach is one of our top summer destinations year after year, and 2016 looks no different.”
Damonte said Grand Strand hoteliers usually get a big financial push during Labor Day weekend.
“Occupancy typically declines from 88 to 93 [percent] average weekly occupancy during the peak of the summer... to 55 to 65 percent during September,” Damonte said.
But efforts are still made to keep the fall shoulder season strong, Dean said.
“The goal of making the Grand Strand more of a year-round destination requires building up the slower seasons and we’ve seen significant growth in the fall season in recent years,” Dean said. “What used to be a slow time with primarily golfers and motorcoaches has become a solid season with a diverse array of visitors.
“Labor Day no longer signals an end to tourism but, rather, a change in the makeup of our visitor base. Visitors not dependent upon a school schedule are very likely to visit, particularly on weekend getaways, and the fall season is also a popular time for meetings, sports events and golf packages. And, while we have seen steady growth in fall tourism in recent years, our capacity offers considerable room for future growth.”
Top Labor Day Destinations in the Carolinas/Virginia
Myrtle Beach - 1,442 vacation rentals available for the weekend*
Williamsburg, Va. - 280 vacation rentals available
Asheville, NC - 420 vacation rentals available
Charleston, SC - 885 vacation rentals available
Virginia Beach - 617 vacation rentals available
SOURCE: Tripping.com
Boat inspections
The S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) Law Enforcement Division will be conducting courtesy boat inspections at the following public boat landings in preparation for Labor Day weekend:
To report boating violations such as reckless operation or an intoxicated boat operator, call the SCDNR toll-free, 24-hour hotline at 1-800-922-5431 or dial #DNR on your cellular phone.
Sunday, Sept. 4:
▪ Georgetown County: East Bay Street Park- Sampit River: 10 a.m.-noon
▪ Horry County: Bass Pro Shop Landing- HWY 22 at HWY 17 on ICW: 10 a.m.-noon
Labor Day By the Numbers
More than 35.5 million – The number of Americans who will travel 50 miles or more from home during the upcoming Labor Day weekend (5th straight year travel volume has increased).
$1.4 Billion – Cost associated with Labor Day weekend travel congestion caused by infrastructure problems.
16.2 – Average number of vacation days taken by American workers in 2015 (23 percent of workers earn no paid vacation time).
SOURCE: WalletHub
