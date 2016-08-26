Drexel was beaten, gang-raped and fed to alligators, Post and Courier reports

Brittanee Drexel, the 17-year-old who went missing from the Myrtle Beach area in April 2009, was beaten, gang-raped, shot and left with alligators near the Mclellanville area, according to The Post and Courier of Charleston citing the FBI.
A prison inmate told an FBI agent that he was present when Drexel was killed, the paper reports.
In the transcript, obtained by the Post and Courier, FBI Agent Gerrick Munoz testifies that the inmate, Taquan Brown, told investigators he went to a house in the McClellanville area when he saw Timothy Da’Shaun Taylor, then 16, “sexually abusing Brittanee Drexel,” the paper reports.
However, a family member of the men accused of killing Drexel refutes the story, claiming police are simply trying to solve the cold case, the Post and Courier reports.
Brown reportedly told the FBI when we went to the house, he saw Drexel, who tried to escape the house, but was caught and brought back inside, according to the news organization. The paper reports Brown then heard two shots and Drexel’s body then was covered and taken away.
The Post and Courier reports Munoz said Drexel’s body was “placed in a pit, or gator pit... Eaten by the gators.”
Drexel was last seen at the Blue Water Resort, leaving it on April 25, 2009. Law enforcement officials have conducted hundreds of interviews and “followed just as many leads across this country,” Lt. Joey Crosby of the Myrtle Beach Police Department has said.
Investigators revealed in June that Drexel’s case was being investigated as a murder.
“Brittanee’s life was stolen from her in a brutal and senseless fashion,” said Brittanee's mom, Dawn Drexel, at a news conference in June when police announced they believed she was murdered. “I need your help for bringing the people responsible for her death to justice.”
