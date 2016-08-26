Dead dolphin found in North Myrtle Beach

A second dead dolphin was discovered along the Grand Strand this week.
A dead adult dolphin was found on the shores of North Myrtle Beach at 17th Avenue North Thursday by the North Myrtle Beach Sea Turtle Patrol.
The city’s beach patrol notified the S.C. Department of Natural Resources and Coastal Carolina University to collect the animal, Pat Dowling, North Myrtle Beach city spokesman said.
The city’s sanitation division collected the dolphin and kept it secure until a professor from the marine science department at CCU arrived to obtain the dolphin so a necropsy could be performed, Dowling said.
A deceased newborn dolphin was found Tuesday morning by members of the South Carolina United Sea Turtles Enthusiast club, and it was also collected by officials with the marine mammal stranding group and taken to NOAA in Charleston for a necropsy.
Elizabeth Townsend: 843-626-0217, @TSN_etownsend
