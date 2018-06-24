Searching for a happy hour heaven? Check out this list of local spots

Happy hour, anyone?

You don't have to go far or search too hard for a good happy hour around the Grand Strand. If you're coming off the beach or wanting to grab a drink after a day of shopping, there are plenty of choices to find a deal on an appetizer to snack on and a cold cocktail to sip.

Tupelo Honey at the Market Common has happy hour from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with $4 appetizers and $2 select draft beers. Snack on mac & cheese bites, fried pickles or pimento cheese nachos. Drink specials include $3 well cocktails, $3 off signature cocktails and $5 glasses of house wine.

Grumpy Monk has two locations in the Myrtle Beach area - Broadway at the Beach and in the Carolina Forest area. Happy hour starts at 4 p.m. and ends at 7 p.m. with $1 off all draft beers, $2 well drinks and appetizers from $5.75 to $6.50. Sushi rolls are also available during happy hour, ranging in prices from $2.99 to $5.99.

Bully's Pub and Grill in North Myrtle Beach has food for the kids and specials from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Enjoy games, cold beer and all of the televisions that play sports games.

Oscar's in North Myrtle Beach, a smoke-free sports bar, has happy hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. each day. From wings to pizza to "meltdowns" sandwiches, Oscar's has plenty to snack on. Click here to check out the menu.

King Street Grill at Market Common has 50 percent off all alcohol at the bar from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Select appetizers are $7 each and daily drink specials include $3 hour Bloody Marys, $4 king apple shots, and $5 Long Islands.

Wicked Tuna in Murrells Inlet has you covered for happy hour specials from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Grab a sushi roll or little bites at prices under $11 and sit down on the back patio with a $6 flavored margarita or $3 domestic bottle of beer.

Tin Roof on Ocean Boulevard has 16 draft beer selections during happy hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Raise the roof with a 32-ounce rowdy roof bucket, which include the banana hammock with coconut rum and the dragon's breath with berry liquor and lemonade.

For more information about happy hours, visit www.myrtlebeachhappyhour.com.

