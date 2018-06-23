Fifty-year-old man dies after jet ski collision in Conway

A 50-year-old man died after two jet skis collided Saturday afternoon near Red Bluff boat landing in Conway, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.
Martin Dale McDaniel was involved in the collision around 5:15 p.m. and died from the injuries at 5:51 p.m. at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, Willard said.
An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating, Willard stated.
No further information on the crash was provided.
Comments