A man who died after falling from a Myrtle Beach hotel Wednesday evening has been identified, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.

In an email, McSpadden said that 66-year-old Timothy Bartholomew of Raleigh, North Carolina, had a "sudden medical event" that led to his fall from the Patricia Grand hotel.

Police told The Sun News on Wednesday that they suspected no foul play in the man's death.





SIGN UP