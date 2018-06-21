Georgetown coroner: Tournament fisherman finds body in Black River

Georgetown County coroner said a young man was found dead in the Black River by a fisherman in a tournament on Thursday.
Kenny Johnson, Georgetown County Coroner, is on scene at the end of Pringles Ferry Road. The fisherman who found the body stayed with the body until officials arrived, Johnson said.
"We have someone in mind based on information from a county missing persons report," Johnson said on scene.
There are no obvious signs of injury, he said.
The man was found about noon, a release said.
The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is investigating and contacting the family of the suspected missing person.
The B.A.S.S. Nation Eastern Regional tournament is currently going on in the Winyah Bay area. Fishermen meet up at the Caroll Ashmore Campbell Marina, said Jason Lesley with the GCSO.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
Comments