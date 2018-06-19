'They got scared and they didn’t say anything:' One sent to hospital after water rescue

A joint Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and Myrtle Beach police operation rescued someone from the ocean near Third Avenue South, according to police Capt. Joey Crosby.
Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue Lt. Jonathan Evans said one person suffered a leg injury and was transported to Grand Strand hospital, but he didn't know the condition of the patient.
Kelly Sinha of Raleigh, North Carolina was on the beach when the incident happened.
She said a group of people had rented jet skis, and said one of them may have hit the victim.
"I’m thinking somebody that was on a jet ski hit this boat, the yellow boat, and returned it because they got scared and they didn’t say anything and they just left," Sinha said. "I saw them leave right away. They returned their boat and they got gone. I’m heartbroken to see that somebody would initially know that they hurt somebody and didn’t even report it, just leave them out there like that."
This story will be updated.
