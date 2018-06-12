Police: Body found in ditch in Myrtle Beach area

A dead body was found in a ditch on Sunday in the Myrtle Beach area, according to an Horry County Police Department report.
Officers went to the area of Canal Street and 8th Avenue North, which is a section of Myrtle Beach within Horry County police's jurisdiction. The report is unclear what time of day the body was found. Myrtle Beach police also responded to the scene.
The body was found in a ditch surrounded by a field and wooded area, and near railroad tracks, a report said. Police said the body appeared to have been there for an "extended period of time" and was in an "advanced state of decomposition," which prevented police from being able to positively identify the body at that time.
