'A busy few hours': Multiple crews battle 3 early morning fires

Area fire departments responded to three fires around Horry County early Thursday morning.
Fires were reported in the North Myrtle Beach area and Green Sea.
One injury was reported at a single-wide house trailer on Kizzy Lane in Loris, according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue. The one occupant was taken to the hospital after a reported stove fire, the tweet said. The fire was the third of the night that Horry County Fire Rescue and North Myrtle Beach Fire responded to.
The first fire of the night was off Arabella Way in Little River. North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue tweeted about the fire at 2 a.m. Horry County fire assisted. It's unclear if there were injuries.
North Myrtle fire tweeted about another fire minutes later off Sea Mountain Highway.
Units reported an unoccupied RV was on fire. No injuries were reported.
North Myrtle Beach fire said in a Facebook post it was "a busy few hours" for firefighters, and even one firefighter "caught one more job before retiring" after 41 years.
