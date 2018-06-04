An alligator was spotted on the beach in Garden City last week.
An alligator was spotted on the beach in Garden City last week. Mandy Schraider Daly
An alligator was spotted on the beach in Garden City last week. Mandy Schraider Daly

Local

'We were only steps away from stepping on it': Gator spotted on Garden City beach

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

June 04, 2018 12:22 PM

Mandy Schraider Daly was walking along a Garden City Beach with her boyfriend last week when the couple stumbled across an unexpected sight — an alligator was sitting in the sand.

"We were looking down at shells and luckily my boyfriend saw it as we were only steps away from stepping on it," Daly said.

The gator was spotted in front of the Horizon East Condominium building around 8 p.m. last Thursday.

"I had seen an article last year or the year before and saw that someone had called 911 so I called to ensure nobody would get hurt and the gator can be relocated to a safe place," she said.

The alligator was caught by Russell Cavender, also known as The Snake Chaser. Cavender said the gator was smaller than three feet long, and that the capture was simple.

Cavender, who responds to two to four gators on the beach a year, said Thursday's spotting was most likely due to a large amount of rain.

"It's just your typical beach gator," Cavender said. "He was kind of tired."

Last year, a seven-foot-long alligator was spotted on the beach in Pawleys Island, and was caught by Pawleys Island's 'Gator Lady,' Rachel Lankford.

In 2016, an alligator out swam police officers for about 40 minutes near 38th Avenue North.

Fulshear Police Department removed an alligator from a Cross Creek Ranch garage with the help of a wrangler. The department later posted video of the removal on Facebook, saying the alligator wasn't hurt and that she will be released to an alligat McClatchyFulshear Police Department

Utan, king of the crocs, is a 18-foot Asian Crocodile that lives at Alligator Adventure at Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach. The behemoth reptile, billed as the largest crocodile in the world, feeds once a week, his favorite food being skinn Josh Bell/The Sun News

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News

This video shows a large number of alligators bellowing, courtesy of Christine Smith Photography. It was recorded on the morning of May 24, 2015, at Donnelly Wildlife Management Area in Green Pond, S.C. Close up video shows the water literally dan McClatchyChristine Smith Photography

  Comments  