No, those weren't UFOs over Myrtle Beach on Friday. Here's what was actually seen

Bright orbs lit up the sky in Myrtle Beach on Friday night, leading many to believe UFOs were circling the night sky.
Unfortunately for the believers, this instance had a logical explanation.
The U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team was doing its annual pyro jump as part of the annual Sun Fun Festival, according to Michelle Kerscher, festival organizer and manager of the Gay Dolphin. The Golden Knights parachuted as a group and then dispersed, giving the appearance of several orbs falling from the sky, before landing on the beach near Plyler Park.
The Sun Fun Festival is in its third year and annually has included a 9:30 p.m. Friday jump by the Golden Knights. This isn't the first time it's caused confusion despite the fact organizers had put out press releases ahead of time to inform people of what was happening, Kerscher said.
"The first year was the worst," she said of reports of false UFO sightings.
Several blogs and people on social media have reported that there were also UFO sightings on Wednesday and Thursday, and The Sun News received a few calls on the subject. Kerscher said she's heard theories as to what could be attributed to those sightings, but confirmed that those couldn't be traced to the Golden Knights.
While Friday's reports can be explained, there has been plenty speculation as to what people saw the other two days.
Let's just hope the truth is out there.
