Watch your step! Portuguese man-of-war washes up in Myrtle Beach

A Portuguese man-of-war was found on the north end of Myrtle Beach, according to a Facebook post from the Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue. The find comes after other man-of-wars have been seen on Sullivan's Island, The Island Packet reports.

"If you see these creatures lying on the beach please do not touch them," the Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue post said.

A man-of-war has long, venomous tentacles that are powerful enough to kill fish. Even if the creature is dead, it can still sting whatever it comes in contact with.

So don't touch them, officials say. The Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue says to let life guards or beach patrols know if you see one in the water or on the beach.

Mike Wagner, operations manager of Hilton Head Island Shore Beach Services, told the Packet that the creatures are probably coming to the area due to prevailing winds from the southeast.

"People will see them — they float on top (of the water)," Wagner said. "The tentacles are on the bottom but the clear top floats above ... when we do see them, they arrive in waves or groupings, a few dozen."