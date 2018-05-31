They keep finding problems with the NMB jail. But it's finally almost done

North Myrtle Beach jail renovations The North Myrtle Beach jail has been under renovations since early April, replacing the floors and roof, and adding intercom system into each of the 17 cells. The jail can hold 100 prisoners, 70 male and 30 female and was last updated in the 1980s. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com ×

SHARE COPY LINK The North Myrtle Beach jail has been under renovations since early April, replacing the floors and roof, and adding intercom system into each of the 17 cells. The jail can hold 100 prisoners, 70 male and 30 female and was last updated in the 1980s. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com