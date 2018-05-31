They keep finding problems with the NMB jail. But it's finally almost done

Walking down the halls of the North Myrtle Beach jail, those visiting won't notice many differences.
But for Lt. Dana Griffin, the now tan and dark blue walls are drastically different from the former bright yellow paint that donned the hallways.
Renovations on the jail started in early April, and has added intercom systems into the cells and extra security measures such as improved locking mechanisms have been taken.
However, the work has been prolonged due to workers finding further problems with electric, plumbing and roofing.
"We were going to reopen it for Bikefest on the weekend but decided not to," North Myrtle Beach Public Information Officer Pat Dowling said. "It would have been serviceable, but they decided to continue what they were doing."
Dowling said the jail has not been updated since 1986.
Walking into the jail, holding cells are located in the area below the dispatch center. Needing keys to walk to the next area, cells designated for male prisoners line the left end of the building.
To the right are cells for women. Work on the cells has not been completed yet.
The jail has a two visitation rooms, a bond hearing room, an identification room and two 'drunk cells,' cells that can hold multiple prisoners at one time. Typically, prisoners do not stay longer than 24 hours.
The jail can hold 100 prisoners at one time, 70 male and 30 females.
Griffin said she is hopeful the jail will reopen this week, and police officers can once again book prisoners.
But the work has forced police officers to drive prisoners out to J. Reuben Long Detention Center — a trip that could take up to 40 minutes.
"It's normally is a five minute ride here, they drop the suspect off, or the prisoner off, now they just have to drive out to J. Reuben and do the same thing," Griffin said.
With a swing shift, Griffin said having officers off the street for the drive to Conway is not concerning. The shift puts additional officers on the streets during peak hours.
Officers will also work together to take multiple prisoners to the jail if possible. If two arrests occur around the same time, one officer will drive multiple prisoners to J. Reuben, rather than having both make the drive.
While there has been a drop in the number of arrests made by officers since the jail has been under construction, Griffin said the work has nothing to do with how many people are arrested.
"I would contribute it to the fact that we are able to write a courtesy ticket instead of having to make a custodial arrest for several charges," she said.
This means that a charge such as simple possession of marijuana, which previously could have lead to an arrest no matter the amount of marijuana, will lead to a ticket and a court date.
"It's the officer's discretion of whether they actually write a blue ticket for that or whether they actually take custody of them at the time," Griffin said.
