'It's all about respect': North Myrtle bikers revel in party, positive vibe

This is how a bike week party is supposed to happen.
That is what attendees at a North Myrtle Beach cookout at Atlantis Villas wanted to convey. Hundreds of people under one roof, nearly as many bikes, zero problems. One good time.
“It’s just about respect,” said Eddie Cain, with the Tru-Ikonz bike club which helped organize the party.
Bikers packed half of the garage as some enjoyed a free meal, dozens danced to the DJ and others grabbed the outstretched hand of a stranger to embrace and talk about riding. Anyone who stopped by was greeted with a smile or a wave.
The other half of the garage held the true meaning of bike week and showed off the slickest rides in the Grand Strand.
Outside, North Myrtle Beach and South Carolina Law Enforcement officers kept a watchful eye and helped direct traffic, but inside the bikers policed themselves. It was a “no nonsense” party, unwelcoming to those behaviors that some stereotype with bike week.
The theme amongst attendees was to share a positive message. A message that bikers and police can have respect. The enthusiasts and the community can work and have fun together. There can be a celebration of bikes, while retaining a family feel.
“It’s all positive,” said Huniluv, a riding name, of the Golden Honeys club which helped organize the gathering.
The event is a tribute to a Loyalty Club rider, Dahobero, who died a couple of years ago, said Loyalty club member Mr. Bonez, another riding name. He wanted to have a cookoff and the gathering meets that dream.
“Just everybody having a good time,” he said.
Good times were on full display at 8:30 p.m. Less than two hours later, the party ended on its own accord. It was time to move on. For some, it was to Atlantic Beach as a handful returned to their rooms for the night.
Now, in an emptying parking garage — the only signs of a party being the trash that members collected from the ground — Nicole Felder talked about her club, which consists of lawyers, doctors, active military members, and riding is a chance to get away.
Felder is Cain’s wife and leader of the Star MC bike club. She said if there is a challenge in life a club member who can help is only a phone call away.
For her, though, the joy of being a biker comes on the road.
“The ride, the freedom,” she said. “The time to be able to relax and think and to be at peace with yourself.”
Fellow Star MC members Quetitttia Bullock and TwinGauge, another riding name, lounged on their bikes and said the week is an escape from everyday life.
“Got to take a break from life, which is work, kids, family,” she said.
The vibe in the garage was one of “true bikers” — i.e. people with traditional motorcycles, no three-wheelers here — sharing smiles and a passion, the two said. People may enter as strangers, but always left with a new friend.
“The North side is more friendly,” Bullock said. “It’s more of a family affair.”
Later TwinGauge added, “really, this is what it’s all about.”
