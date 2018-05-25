Friday night's traffic loop comes to an early end

Less than two hours after a 23-mile traffic loop was enacted during Bikefest, it has been suspended for the rest of Friday night, according to Myrtle Beach police.
Capt. Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach police said due to light traffic, the loop has been canceled for the night.
It will resume again Saturday and Sunday night from 10 p.m until 2 a.m., unless weather conditions or another night of light traffic suspends the loop.
The loop begins at 29th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard, then moves south to Kings Highway near the Myrtle Beach airport, then up Harrelson Boulevard to U.S. 501, onto northbound S.C. 31, down southbound George Bishop Parkway, onto 29th Avenue North, and back onto Ocean Boulevard.
Comments