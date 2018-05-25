Watch as this shark takes a kayaker for a spin in Murrells Inlet

As two kayakers were fishing in Murrells Inlet Friday morning, one happened to get pulled around by a shark that was caught on the end of his line.
One of those kayakers, Mike Kachman, managed to capture on video the moment his friend Rob Birchmier caught the shark.
Kachman said the two were fishing for trout, ladyfish and redfish when they noticed sharks in the water.
"We spotted multiple large sharks in shallow water and kinda figured that was the reason for the lack of target species," he said. The bite was considerably slower than it had been the last two weeks."
The video shows Birchmier's kayak spinning before the shark is seen surfacing the water.
Comments