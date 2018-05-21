'Check your tickets': Here's where a $150K Powerball ticket was sold in Horry County

A Powerball ticket worth $150,000 was sold at the Circle K in Little River and has not been claimed yet, according to a release from the South Carolina Education Lottery.
The ticket holder played an additional dollar for PowerPlay, tripling his or her $50,000 prize to $150,000 when a three multiplier was selected, the release said.
Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.
The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball are 1 in 913,129 and the odds of a 3X multiplier being selected are 1 in 3.23 when the jackpot is greater than $150 million, according to the release. The estimated jackpot for Wednesday's drawing is $40 million.
Hannah Strong
