Myrtle Beach woman guilty of embezzlement charged with tax evasion

A Myrtle Beach woman was charged today on seven counts of tax evasion by the South Carolina Department of Revenue, according to a news release.

Alicia Altman filed fraudulent state income tax returns from 2010 through 2015, according to the department of revenue. A news release states that she under-reported her gross income, which caused her to receive more refunds than she was entitled to.

Altman also failed to file a state tax return for tax year 2016, according to the news release, which said an investigation revealed that Altman under-reported her income by more than $1.5 million.

The department of revenue says that Altman evaded paying $100,880 in state income taxes.

Altman is currently at the Camille Graham Correctional Institution in Richland County after she was found guilty of embezzlement in January. She had been accused of stealing millions of dollars from her employer The Hoffman Corp. and pleaded guilty to stealing more than $10,000.

She was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison.

If convicted on the tax evasion charges, Altman faces a fine of up to $10,000, and potentially up to five years in prison per count, according to the news release.





