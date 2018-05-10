North Myrtle Beach high-rise evacuated because of chemical smell

Cresent Towers II in North Myrtle Beach is being evacuated due to an odor coming from a janitorial closet, said city spokesperson Patrick Dowling.
"Apparently, when they opened the janitorial closet from which the odor was originally thought to be emanating, it was determined that the location was not the source," Dowling said.
"We emphasize that chemical readings taken at the scene are very low and that evacuation has been encouraged out of an abundance of caution," Dowling said. "The air conditioning system tends to spread the odor within the property."
