Moonshine and a 156-foot view: Some new things you can do at Broadway at the Beach

Have you seen that huge, colorful Ferris wheel while driving down 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach?

It's hard to miss the new 360 Observation Wheel at Broadway at the Beach. The ride stands 156 feet with 36 gondolas that hold up to six people each. It will soon have its grand opening, flashing more than one million multicolor lights synchronized with music.

"It's bigger than what we've had here before," said Craig Atkins, director of parks for Pavilion Park. "With more than one million lights, you can do some pretty cool stuff."

The new attraction is one of several coming to Broadway in time for the summer season.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Atkins said the landscaping, new rides and attractions are part of a multimillion dollar investment. Other rides making a debut are The Beast, the largest pendulum ride in the country, and Tsunami.

Kentucky Mist Distillery, Sweet South Popcorn and The Grumpy Monk are also all new to Broadway.

The distillery is now open in the New England Fishing Village area, with moonshine and other spirits made with whole fruit, according to a release.

The Grumpy Monk, now with a third location, has sushi and a selection of craft beer, including 10 rotating taps from beers brewed around the Carolinas. The restaurant will serve lunch and dinner, and has a daily happy hour with weekly promotions and events. It will also have a bottle shop with unique and hard-to-find beer from around the country, the release said.

“These are some exciting additions with more still to come this season,” said Melissa Armstrong, marketing director at Burroughs & Chapin, parent company of Broadway at the Beach. “Each year, we strive to attract new and engaging shopping, dining and entertainment experiences, enhancing on the magic and vibrancy our guests have come to enjoy throughout the years at Broadway at the Beach.”





Renovations are happening now at Pavilion Park West and Pavilion Park Central, according to the release. Both are planned to open this summer with new landscaping, rides and food services.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong