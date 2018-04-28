Sea turtle nesting season is coming up. Don't do this or it could cost you $15,000

Sea turtles will soon be returning to Grand Strand beaches for nesting season, and the City of Myrtle Beach is warning those who interfere with them may face some serious repercussions.

City officials wrote in a Facebook post Saturday that nesting season begins May 1, which is also around the time when reports of people shining flashlights on sea turtles at night begin to surface.

"Other reports say people on the beach have scared away nesting sea turtles," the post states. "This is nesting season for sea turtles, which are protected by federal law! Do not disturb or threaten sea turtles."

City officials remind the public that feeding or touching the turtles in any way — including shining a light on them — is considered a disturbance and is illegal. Federal penalties include large fines up to $15,000 for each offense and even jail time, according to the post.

The last Loggerhead sea turtle nest in North Myrtle Beach was released on Tuesday. Nine live hatchlings were released during the inventory at 6 p.m. North Myrtle Beach Sea Turtle PatrolCourtesy of Linda Mataya

"Respect sea turtles by viewing these protected animals responsibly," officials ask. "Do not harm, harass, pick up, ride, straddle, restrain, jump over, injure, kill or otherwise disturb sea turtles."

Sea turtles are protected under the Federal Endangered Species Act of 1973 and are also protected under the Marine Turtle Protection Act.

"No person may take, possess, disturb, mutilate, destroy, cause to be destroyed, sell, offer for sale, transfer, molest or harass any marine sea turtle or its nests or eggs at any times," the Marine Turtle Protection Act states.

