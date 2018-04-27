Experience what it's like to fly in a Soviet fighter jet over Myrtle Beach

The canopy closes and all of a sudden there's room only for one, tightly strapped into the seat with the pilot up front.

The engine roars to life of the small Dash L-39 jet, a former advanced combat Czechoslovakian plane used by the Soviet Union.

"Ready for takeoff," pilot Scott Farnsworth says.

Within minutes the plane is soaring high above the coast of Myrtle Beach, the ocean on the left and the bustling streets of the Grand Strand to the right.

Farnsworth guides the jet through barrel rolls and loops and the world spins upside down.

"I want you to experience the world that I have in the Dash L-39 racing jet," Farnsworth said.

Farnsworth, who races in what he calls "the fastest motorsport of the plant" is one of the many performers scheduled to appear in the Wings Over Myrtle Beach air show, taking place Saturday and Sunday at the Beach Aviation Services building near The Market Common and feature the Navy's Blue Angels.

The show is the first time the Angels have appeared at an air show in the area.

Main gates at the site will open at 8 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday and opening ceremonies will begin at 11 a.m. Here's a schedule for both days:

11:30 a.m. - 2:15 p.m.: Aerial performances and ground demonstrations

2:15 p.m. - 2:40 p.m.: Para-Commandos parachute demo, veterans parade of honor and patriotic flyovers

2:40 p.m. - 3 p.m.: United States Air Force F-16 Viper Demo Team

3 p.m.: United States Marine Corps C-130 Fat Albert Airlines demo

3:15 p.m.: United States Navy Blue Angels flight demonstrations squadron

5 p.m.: Gates close and shuttle bus services ends

The Para-Commados is a team made up of combat veteran special operators from the U.S. Army Special Forces or Rangers, the U.S. Air Force's Special Tactics Squadrons, the U.S. Navy SEALs and the U.S. Marine Corps Special Operations Raiders.

The group jumps from a C-130 Hercules plane and travel toward earth at 120 mph before they open their black and gold canopies.

The Air Combat Command F-16 Demonstration Team will perform their one show of the 2018 season over the weekend. The F-16 Fighting Falcon, known as the "Viper," is a fourth-generation modern fighter with a single-seat. The jet can reach speeds of twice the speed of sound.

The Blue Angels will fly their six gold-and-blue F-18 Hornet jet, performing well-known maneuvers such as the diamond formation.

"We go on flight demonstrations for the public to represent all the soldiers and sailors and airmen all around the world in harms way that are often out of sight to us here at home, and represent them and the service and the sacrifice that they offer to all of us," Lieutenant Commander and pilot Damon Kroes said. "So we're very proud and privileged to do that and we're extremely happy to be in Myrtle Beach to do so."

What to expect if you're planning on attending the show

Wings Over Myrtle Beach is only one of the events taking place at The Market Common this weekend.

The 10th annual Dragon Boat races is scheduled for Saturday at Grand Park at Market Common. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Also at Grand Park is a three-day soccer tournament.

In order to prepare Myrtle Beach police, Horry County police, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and South Carolina Highway Patrol have put together a plan to keep traffic flowing smoothly.

For the airshow, parts of Kings Highway will be closed. On Friday, Saturday and Sunday the road will be closed between 29th Avenue South and Farrow Parkway between 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Drivers will be able to travel on Ocean Boulevard and detour signs will be posted.

As for parking in The Market Common, Crosby encouraged people to park only in marked parking spaces. Both of the parking garages will be open and most of the public lots. The lot in front of the former Piggly Wiggly will be reserved.

For the air show, parking passes are available for purchase. If a pass is purchased, attendees can park on the air field. Additional parking will be available at Fantasy Harbor as well as a shuttle service.

Barricades will be set up in The Market Common in order to control the flow of pedestrian traffic, Crosby said.

Additional information will be posted on the Myrtle Beach Police Department's Facebook and Twitter pages. The number 843-918-4636 will be open for questions regarding traffic, parking and directional information. The line will not provide additional event information.