Plane lands on unfinished road near S.C. 31 in Myrtle Beach area

A small plane made an emergency landing on International Drive near S.C. 31 about 1 p.m. Friday after the engine blew, said a couple traveling from Maryland to Myrtle Beach.
There were no injuries reported.
Donald and Sherry Crotty were traveling from Hagerstown, Maryland, to Myrtle Beach with their dog, Rocky.
"You don't panic, you don't panic," Sherry Crotty said. " You just look for a place to put it down safely.
The couple just retired after 50 years and were on a "freedom trip," they said.
The wings will be removed from the plane, put it on a truck and drive it back home.
Public safety personnel and fire rescue are working with Myrtle Beach airport staff to move the aircraft, said Horry County Fire Rescue Spokesperson Mark Nugent.
Horry County Fire Rescue said in a Twitter post its crews and North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded to International Drive near S.C. 31 for a small airplane that landed safely on the road. Nugent said people should avoid the area.
Comments