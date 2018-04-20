Here are all the headliners for this year's CCMF

About 31 bands and singers will perform at this year's three-day Carolina County Music Fest in Myrtle Beach.
The outdoor fest is June 7-10 at 812 N. Ocean Blvd. Gates open at 1 p.m. and close at 11:30 p.m.
Headliners who will take the stage are:
- Luke Bryan
- Warrick Mczeke
- Toby Keith
- Zac Brown Band
- Cole Swindell
- Brett YOung
- Brett Eldredge
- Tracy Lawrence
- Old Dominion
- Deana Carter
- Kane Brown
- Chris Lane
- Dylan Scott
- Michael Ray
- Russell Dickerson
- Jon Langston
- Runaway June
- Morgan Wallen
- Devin Dawson
- James Barker Band
- Tim Montana
- Muscadine Bloodline
- Lewis Brice
- Stephanie Quayle
- Kasey Tyndall
- Davisson Brothers
- Josh Phillips
- Jimmie Allen
- Colt Ford
- Dee Jay Silver
- Kennedy Fitzsimmons
The headliner for the kick-off concert has not been announced, and gates open 6 p.m. June 7.
The performance schedule has not been released yet, according to the CCMF website. Four-day parking passes are available for $69.99 and single-day passes are $24.99 a day.
Payment plans for tickets close at midnight. To purchase tickets, parking passes or for more information, visit carolinacountrymusicfest.com.
