Sights and sounds from the fourth and final day of the Carolina Country Music Festival in Myrtle Beach. Janet Blackmon Morgan jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Local

Here are all the headliners for this year's CCMF

By Hannah Strong

hstrong@thesunnews.com

April 20, 2018 09:27 AM

About 31 bands and singers will perform at this year's three-day Carolina County Music Fest in Myrtle Beach.

The outdoor fest is June 7-10 at 812 N. Ocean Blvd. Gates open at 1 p.m. and close at 11:30 p.m.

Headliners who will take the stage are:

  • Luke Bryan

  • Warrick Mczeke

  • Toby Keith

  • Zac Brown Band

  • Cole Swindell

  • Brett YOung

  • Brett Eldredge

  • Tracy Lawrence

  • Old Dominion

  • Deana Carter

  • Kane Brown

  • Chris Lane

  • Dylan Scott

  • Michael Ray

  • Russell Dickerson

  • Jon Langston

  • Runaway June

  • Morgan Wallen

  • Devin Dawson

  • James Barker Band

  • Tim Montana

  • Muscadine Bloodline

  • Lewis Brice

  • Stephanie Quayle

  • Kasey Tyndall

  • Davisson Brothers

  • Josh Phillips

  • Jimmie Allen

  • Colt Ford

  • Dee Jay Silver

  • Kennedy Fitzsimmons

The headliner for the kick-off concert has not been announced, and gates open 6 p.m. June 7.

The performance schedule has not been released yet, according to the CCMF website. Four-day parking passes are available for $69.99 and single-day passes are $24.99 a day.

Payment plans for tickets close at midnight. To purchase tickets, parking passes or for more information, visit carolinacountrymusicfest.com.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong

