At least one building destroyed in Carolina Forest blaze

Horry County Fire is responding to a 4-alarm fire in Carolina Forest.
The Thursday night fire was in the Waterford Plantation area. At least one building was destroyed in the blaze and other building was damaged.
Dozens of firetrucks and ambulances were on scene before 10 p.m. at the apartment complex near Carolina Forest Boulevard.
Crews from Horry County, Myrtle Beach and Conway fire departments responded.
Lt. Jonathan Evans from Myrtle Beach Fire said the department had a medic unit at the scene.
Conway spokesperson Taylor Newell said Conway Fire was assisting with a four-alarm fire at Windsor Green.
