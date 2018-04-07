Severe storms, damaging winds, isolated tornado possible in Horry County

As a cold front sweeps across northeast South Carolina, forecasters say there's a slight risk of severe thunderstorms bringing large hail, strong winds or even an isolated tornado on Saturday.
According to a weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina, a cold front will move through Horry County this evening.
"Showers & thunderstorms are expected, some possibly severe," NWS Meteorologist Tim Armstrong wrote in the briefing.
Weather officials say there's a "slight risk" of the storms producing large hail, gusty winds and maybe even an isolated tornado on Saturday.
NWS Forecaster Dave Loewenthal said our area may see over an inch of rain, with the storms hitting later this evening, around 4 or 5 p.m.
Tonight, he said, showers will continue and cooler temperatures will arrive.
"Colder air sweeping in behind the front will bring chilly, dry weather Sunday," the briefing states.
Sunday is expected to be breezy and sunny in our area, but the high is only in the lower 50s.
