Crews responding to 'mass casualty' wreck on Socastee Blvd

By Hannah Strong And Alex Lang

April 04, 2018 08:51 AM

Crews are on the scene after a multi-vehicle wreck at Brandymill and Socastee boulevards that left 10 people injured.

Ten adults from two vehicles were taken to the hospital, said battalion chief Charlie Nash. Three of those are in critical condition, he said.

All lanes are closed on a portion of Socastee Boulevard and officials warn people to avoid the area.

Cpl. Sonny Collins with S.C. Highway Patrol said he hasn't been advised of any fatalities. Collins said there aren't updates on what happened yet.

On scene, there is heavy damage to a car and van that collided.

Personnel are worked to treat and extricate 3 trapped patients.



Check back for more updates as this story develops.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong

