Brookgreen nominated for 'Best Botanical Garden' in North America contest

100 Cheerleading in Myrtle Beach has dropped since 2016 Pause

23 Police respond to barricaded person at Conway Country Club

41 Myrtle Beach Fire Department deploys robotic lifeguard

122 Myrtle Beach High School honors school shooting victims

67 Murder suspect denied bond

317 Police, McDonald's manager ask homeless man, customer to leave

25 One person is dead after crash on Highway 9

87 Homeless camp clean up displaces local Myrtle Beach couple

27 Second man detained in Conway National Bank robbery, later released.