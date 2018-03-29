Search underway for missing man in Carolina Forest

Crews with several agencies are searching for a missing man in Carolina Forest Thursday morning.
Horry County Fire Rescue officials said they were working alongside Horry County police with Myrtle Beach Fire Department personnel assisting.
The search is happening near the library and recreation center in Carolina Forest near 2254 Carolina Forest Boulevard, officials said.
Horry County police posted on social media early Thursday morning that 78-year-old Edward Smith went missing about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday near the Carolina Forest Recreation Center.
He was last seen wearing a burgundy coat with paint on it, gray sweatpants and tennis shoes, police said. Smith has a tattoo of a buzzard oh his upper right arm, according to authorities. Smith lives in the Carolina Forest not far from where he was last seen, police said.
Authorities flooded the area searching, and a helicopter was called in to assist. Mark Nugent, spokesman with Horry County Fire Rescue, said the department has been flying drones since early this morning.
Rick Gibbons, Smith's grandson, was at the scene Thursday as first responders searched the wooded area. "We have no idea what has happened as of now. We did a search of the woods last night as well. We're hopeful. We have a lot of hope everything is OK," he said.
"We're hoping we can find him," Nugent said. "This is a rescue effort."
Smith was flying his drone in the area Wednesday before he went missing, according to authorities.
Police ask that anyone with surveillance cameras in the area of Plantation Lakes or The Farm share the footage with police.
