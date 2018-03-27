Panda Express restaurant planned for Surfside

Orange chicken fans in Surfside Beach will soon be able to curb their cravings with the addition of Panda Express, an Asian-inspired fast food chain.
The restaurant is slated to open in late July or early August, but that date is subject to change, confirmed Aileen Donovan, spokeswoman for the company.
Panda Express will be located off of Highway 17 on Layola Drive, right in between Taco Bell and Steak 'n Shake.
Known for its orange chicken dish and other faux-Chinese food options, Panda Express will be joining other fast food favorites in that area like Cook Out, Bojangles' Famous Chicken n' Biscuits and Captain D's.
It will open in a 2,275 square-foot space with a drive-through and will seat up to 46 guests inside, Donovan said.
The only other Panda Express location along the Grand Strand is in North Myrtle Beach.
