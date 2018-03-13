Authorities responding to fire at North Myrtle Beach High School

Authorities are responding to a fire at North Myrtle Beach High School.
At least a dozen emergency vehicles were on scene this evening and some remain dealing with a fire in the roof components above the gym, according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue.
The fire has been knocked down, but authorities are continuing an "extensive overhaul operation," according to the tweet. No injuries have been reported, according to HCFR.
Authorities initially responded to the fire around 7:30 p.m. North Myrtle Beach Fire is assisting.
