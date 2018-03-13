Authorities respond to a fire at North Myrtle Beach High School on Tuesday evening.
Authorities respond to a fire at North Myrtle Beach High School on Tuesday evening. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com
Authorities respond to a fire at North Myrtle Beach High School on Tuesday evening. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

Local

Authorities responding to fire at North Myrtle Beach High School

By David Wetzel And Josh Bell

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

jbell@thesunnews.com

March 13, 2018 09:33 PM

Authorities are responding to a fire at North Myrtle Beach High School.

At least a dozen emergency vehicles were on scene this evening and some remain dealing with a fire in the roof components above the gym, according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue.

The fire has been knocked down, but authorities are continuing an "extensive overhaul operation," according to the tweet. No injuries have been reported, according to HCFR.

Authorities initially responded to the fire around 7:30 p.m. North Myrtle Beach Fire is assisting.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Murder suspect denied bond

View More Video